Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 23,644 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 570,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,141. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,266 shares of company stock worth $22,235,886 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.