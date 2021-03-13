Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,956 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,838,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,909,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $141.40 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 495,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,697,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $34,990,113. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

