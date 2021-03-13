Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.