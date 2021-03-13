Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Update

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the February 11th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TURV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 790,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

