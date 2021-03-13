Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 753,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.66. 58,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,115. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

