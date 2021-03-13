U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

