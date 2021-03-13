U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.33

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 20645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

