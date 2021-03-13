Ubex (UBEX) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $818,014.79 and approximately $184,359.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.00375270 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars.

