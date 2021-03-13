UBS Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €12.25 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.96 ($11.72).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.20 ($12.00). The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.07.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

