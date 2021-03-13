UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €143.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.92 ($138.73).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €126.50 ($148.82) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of €124.95 and a 200 day moving average of €115.84.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

