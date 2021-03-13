Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $318.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.34.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.69.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

