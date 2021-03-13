Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $318.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.34. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $351.00.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.69.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

