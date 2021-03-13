Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $356.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.69.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $318.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

