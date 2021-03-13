Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 9.3%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.54. 3,301,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,391,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

