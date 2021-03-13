Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $14.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

UMPQ opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

