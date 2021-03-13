UNICORN Token (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $31,908.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.