UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.93

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. UniLayer has a market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.55 or 0.00456492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00062032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00068438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00083044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.25 or 0.00511532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012087 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Token Trading

