United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $31.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Insiders have sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in United Bankshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 634,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,388. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.