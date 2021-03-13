United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Up 5.8%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 4,781,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,335,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 588,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

