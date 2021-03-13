United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at MKM Partners

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNFI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.