United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.23 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

