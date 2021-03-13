United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

NYSE X traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 24,718,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,578,480. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in United States Steel by 114.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 87.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,174,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

