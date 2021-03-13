United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE X opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in United States Steel by 114.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 87.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $46,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

