Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Lessened by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $9,350,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.93 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

