Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

