Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Unum Group worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.32. 41,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,045. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

