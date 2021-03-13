Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 220503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $151,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.