US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

EPD stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 64,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 913,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

