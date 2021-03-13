US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $74,295,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

USFD traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $40.65. 11,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $40.53.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

