Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. DA Davidson lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Shares of UTZ opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

