Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.52 and a fifty-two week high of $333.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.55. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

