Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,975. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.