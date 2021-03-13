Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.