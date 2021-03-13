Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 654 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

SDY opened at $117.81 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $118.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

