Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.78. 4,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.12. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.85.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

