Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $210.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.