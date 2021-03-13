Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $150,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the period. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bill.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bill.com by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after purchasing an additional 312,173 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -298.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,508 shares of company stock worth $26,855,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.31.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.