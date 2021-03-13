Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

