Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.