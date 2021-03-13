Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Workday by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Workday by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $252.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.43. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

