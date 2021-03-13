Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

