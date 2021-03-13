Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

