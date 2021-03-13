Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 200.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

