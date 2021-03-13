Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWPH. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $15,252,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $11,471,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,075,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,948.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

