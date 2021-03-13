Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.