Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $151.61 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

