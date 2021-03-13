Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

