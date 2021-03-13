Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after buying an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.00. 2,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.