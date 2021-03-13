Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

