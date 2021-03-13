Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

